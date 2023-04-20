1,800 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Purchased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

