18,454 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Trimble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Trimble by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

TRMB stock opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.01. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.09 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

