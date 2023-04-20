18,964 Shares in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 17.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 110,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,200,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 28.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 26,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 36.70, a current ratio of 36.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.71%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

