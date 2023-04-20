21,622 Shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after buying an additional 40,099,800 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 144,384,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,009,000 after acquiring an additional 17,565,211 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 41.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,981,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,190,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,155,000 after acquiring an additional 778,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 0.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,215,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 26,271 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNA opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $4.91.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DNA shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

In related news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 143,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $251,662.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,359,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,879,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 143,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $251,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,846,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,731,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 143,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $251,662.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,359,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,879,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,167,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,235 over the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

