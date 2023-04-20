360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QFIN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 49,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 28,733 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,355,000 after purchasing an additional 299,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.39. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03.

360 DigiTech Dividend Announcement

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $566.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.77 million. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 24.37%. Equities analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

360 DigiTech Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

