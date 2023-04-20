4,381 Shares in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 104.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,872 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after buying an additional 625,337 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,538,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,063,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,501,000 after buying an additional 126,922 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $48.84 on Thursday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

