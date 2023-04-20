5,274 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after purchasing an additional 379,707 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,546 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,014,000 after acquiring an additional 205,995 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $114,501,000 after acquiring an additional 166,839 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 408.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,824,000 after acquiring an additional 158,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $370.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $326.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.52.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.00.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

