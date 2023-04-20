625 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 262.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AIG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.23.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

