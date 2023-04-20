91,170 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.46.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

