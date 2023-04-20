Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 125,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 12,306 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 873.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 781,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 701,490 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 458,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 81,839 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 217,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. 23.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAX stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $3.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.91%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

