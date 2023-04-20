Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY) Lifted to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Acer Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ACEYY opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Acer has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $3.98.

