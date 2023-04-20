Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY) Lifted to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Acer Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ACEYY opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Acer has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $3.98.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acer (ACEYY)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Receive News & Ratings for Acer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.