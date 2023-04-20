AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AHCO shares. TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Trading Up 2.1 %

AHCO opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $27.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.96 million. Analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 540,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $11,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,805,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,703,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,483,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,232,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after buying an additional 101,571 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.