Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.08

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.08 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 2.74 ($0.03). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 4.13 ($0.05), with a volume of 4,539,950 shares traded.

Advanced Oncotherapy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.51 million, a P/E ratio of -58.93 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71.

Advanced Oncotherapy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, assembling, and selling proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. The company also engages in the management of healthcare related properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Oncotherapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Oncotherapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.