AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Acquired by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 218.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $5.44 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

