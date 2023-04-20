AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,023 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 6.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Price Performance

CSM stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Company Profile

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.