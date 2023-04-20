AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 654 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 25.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Argus upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

GE opened at $99.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.82. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $99.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,301.00, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

