AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 91,074 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 285.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,074 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GME. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth $859,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

GME opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 23.09% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

