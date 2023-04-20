AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.62) to GBX 1,070 ($13.24) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.97) to GBX 1,100 ($13.61) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,148.75.

Shares of NGG opened at $69.88 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.36.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

