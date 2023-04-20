AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $96.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

