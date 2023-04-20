AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,671 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,244 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $32,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

