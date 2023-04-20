AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 185,076 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 318.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 185,076 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

MPW stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.68%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.33%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.