AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,430 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $66.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.98 and a 200 day moving average of $67.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

