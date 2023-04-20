AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,799 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average is $65.88. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $72.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

