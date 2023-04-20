AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,117 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $188.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $206.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.57.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

