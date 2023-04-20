AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 113,030 SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 113,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4,570.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 29,525 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 739,896 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $27.21.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

