AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in United Rentals by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.08.

Insider Activity

United Rentals Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $378.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $415.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $481.99. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Articles

