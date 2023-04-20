AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $105.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.49. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.