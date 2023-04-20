AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) by 117.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 97.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter worth $97,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 97.2% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the third quarter worth $125,000.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

PBJ opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $360.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a twelve month low of $41.86 and a twelve month high of $49.46.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

