AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,067 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 124,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 9.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GNL stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -126.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -1,777.78%.

GNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

