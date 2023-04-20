AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,241 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,629,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 951.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Amcor by 39,180.3% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,193,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,580,000 after buying an additional 5,180,025 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $13.60.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

