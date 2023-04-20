AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CM stock opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.75%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a $0.639 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

