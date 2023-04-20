AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,581 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.54. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $47.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

