AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,824 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,093,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,501,000 after acquiring an additional 158,529 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,379,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 403.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 134,833 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 394,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after buying an additional 91,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 413,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after buying an additional 84,514 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GWX stock opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $718.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $34.78.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

