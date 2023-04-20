AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,679 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,324,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,002,000 after purchasing an additional 144,685 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after purchasing an additional 119,807 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,757,000 after purchasing an additional 91,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 75,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 70,533 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock opened at $194.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $219.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

