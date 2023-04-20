AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,679 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,324,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,002,000 after purchasing an additional 144,685 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after purchasing an additional 119,807 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,757,000 after purchasing an additional 91,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 75,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 70,533 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
VOT stock opened at $194.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $219.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.89.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.