AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone Trading Down 0.7 %

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,664.53.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,663.16 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,691.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,498.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,443.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.