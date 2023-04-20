AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,765 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,619 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RF. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.68.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

