AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $106.22 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.20. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.38.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

