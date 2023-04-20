AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Bank OZK increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.64.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $233.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

