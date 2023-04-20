AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 441.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 61.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MINC opened at $44.97 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $46.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.77.

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (MINC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad variety of corporate, sovereign, municipal and mortgage-backed bonds, targeting a duration of one to three years.

