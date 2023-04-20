AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,872,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,178,000 after buying an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lennar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,360,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,213,000 after buying an additional 22,505 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 897,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,940,000 after buying an additional 85,455 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after buying an additional 312,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in Lennar by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 730,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,422,000 after buying an additional 37,443 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lennar Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.21.

LEN stock opened at $109.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $109.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.