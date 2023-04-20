AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $192.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $219.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.62.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.70.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589 over the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

