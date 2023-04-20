AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,962 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,694,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 512,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after acquiring an additional 121,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 41,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JMST opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

