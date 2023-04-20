AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,631 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,441,000 after acquiring an additional 671,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,915,000 after buying an additional 449,691 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PACCAR by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,857,000 after buying an additional 30,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PACCAR by 5.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,105,000 after buying an additional 99,290 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Activity

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $7,729,259.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,789,197 shares in the company, valued at $347,887,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,012 shares of company stock worth $11,461,239. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $76.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.14.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.