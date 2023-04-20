AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 56,258 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,869 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,258 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 91.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.03.

Southwestern Energy Profile



Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

