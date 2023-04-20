AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,830 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 103.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 39,691 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $459,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 587,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after buying an additional 139,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE IRM opened at $53.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,832,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.