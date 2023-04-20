AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 610 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.46.

Shares of COF opened at $99.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.08 and its 200 day moving average is $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $144.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

