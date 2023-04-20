AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

VOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

