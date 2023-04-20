AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
Shares of VOD stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Vodafone Group Public Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vodafone Group Public (VOD)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.