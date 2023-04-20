AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $93.49 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of analysts recently commented on BABA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

