AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,450 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,450 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in PTC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PTC by 1,527.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PTC by 157.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ PTC opened at $126.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $139.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total value of $261,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total value of $261,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,579 shares of company stock valued at $48,502,884 over the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.