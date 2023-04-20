AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,136 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,136 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $24.84.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

